Going It Alone: Here are mental health services available for those struggling

Learn about some of the resources available for those struggling during COVID-19 and the holiday season.

SAN DIEGO — Below is a list of some of the mental health resources available in San Diego and nationally. This is not a complete list.

IF YOU'RE IN CRISIS:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1-800-273-TALK (8255); En Español 1-888-628-9454

Crisis Text Line

Text “HELLO” to 741741

Veterans Crisis Line

1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1 or text to 838255





HOTLINES:

San Diego County: Behavioral Health Services

Central - (619) 235-2600

North Central - (619) 692-8750

East - (619) 401-5500

South - (619) 427-4661

North Inland - (760) 871-2020

North Coastal - (760) 758-1150





SELECTING A MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONAL:



The following agencies can help with a decision to seek help from the mental health community:

SIGNS OF DEPRESSION:

The following are signs of depression as defined by the CDC. More information about depression, including treatments, can be found here.

Feeling sad or anxious often or all the time

Not wanting to do activities that used to be fun

Feeling irritable‚ easily frustrated‚ or restless

Having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep

Waking up too early or sleeping too much

Eating more or less than usual or having no appetite

Experiencing aches, pains, headaches, or stomach problems that do not improve with treatment

Having trouble concentrating, remembering details, or making decisions

Feeling tired‚ even after sleeping well

Feeling guilty, worthless, or helpless

Thinking about suicide or hurting yourself





SIGNS OF ANXIETY:

The following are signs of anxiety disorders as defined by NAMI. More information about anxiety disorders can be found here. Also, find information about Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) from Johns Hopkins University.

Emotional symptoms:

Feelings of apprehension or dread

Feeling tense or jumpy

Restlessness or irritability

Anticipating the worst and being watchful for signs of danger

Physical symptoms:

Pounding or racing heart and shortness of breath

Sweating, tremors and twitches

Headaches, fatigue and insomnia

Upset stomach, frequent urination or diarrhea



