'He's the best' | Rancho Santa Fe firefighter remembered after dying from COVID-19

TEMECULA, Calif. — It was a fitting send off for a man who dedicated his life to service. Hundreds of people lined the overpasses on Highway 15 in Temecula, waving American flags and waiting for the procession of Fire Captain Chris Mertz. On Wednesday, Mertz lost his battle with COVID-19. He was 54.

“Chris was the type of guy that would help anyone,” said family friend Amy Whait. “[He was] always good-natured, always joking and constantly doing stuff with his family.”

Though Mertz worked for Fire Station 5 in Rancho Santa Fe, he and his family of six resided in Temecula. And if there was any indication on what he meant for his community, Sunday's display along the freeway should tell you.

Mertz answered the call of duty on 9/11 and during Hurricane Katrina. He was a part of the Forest Service’s hot shot crew and was a camp counselor for children who were burn victims. He was a devoted father and husband.

“He’s the best. I just can’t tell you enough he is the best." said Whait. “When I had a hard time, he said, 'Don’t worry about it. I got you and the kids.' That’s just the type of guy he was.”

Mertz was taken to the hospital on January 4 with COVID-19 symptoms and in just weeks, he succumbed to his illness. On this day, flanked by his collages in the fire department, the body of Fire Captain Chris Mertz was taken from the Temecula Valley Hospital to a funeral home in Menifee, a final sendoff to a man who lived to serve the public.