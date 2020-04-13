SAN DIEGO — The Armed Services YMCA San Diego will distribute 350 food boxes to military families via drive-thru pick-up to support social distancing on Monday.

Pre-registration for the event was required too ensure every participant receives a food package.



Prior to the Coronavirus the Armed Services YMCA San Diego hosted two food distributions monthly at Murphy Canyon, 210 families, and Bay View, 210 families, for a total of 410 military families served. The new process provides an average of 400 food boxes weekly for a total of 1600 military families served per month, an increase of 281%



The food is provided by the San Diego Food Bank and the Smart Food Foundation. Lowes donated boxes which are packed by only 10 active duty military members in support of social distancing.



"We ask all participants to preregister for the event to ensure that everyone receives a food box with 25 pounds of food with less than a 10 minute wait time." said Tim Ney, Executive Director of the Armed Services YMCA San Diego.

Individuals and families who were not able to pre-register should call the Food Bank at 1-866-350-FOOD (3663) or click here for a food distribution site near their home.

