Military member assigned to White House tests positive for COVID-19

A White House spokesman confirmed President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative again for the new coronavirus.

WASHINGTON — A military member who works at the White House campus has tested positive for the coronavirus, but President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have tested negative, officials said Thursday.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley on Thursday.

He added, "The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

According to a report by CNN, the person who tested positive was one of the president's personal valets. The presidential valets are members of an elite military unit declared to the White House and typically work closely with the president's family. In addition to caring for the presidential clothing, valets were , nurses, barbers, bartenders, waiters, public relations agents, and companions. Some were considered unofficial members of the first family, according to the White House Historical Association.

The United States has more than 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 73,000 people in the US have died from the virus while nearly 190,000 people recovered.