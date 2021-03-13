This children's disease comes from a COVID-19 complication

Weeks after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing no symptoms, doctors say a local toddler almost died from a COVID complication called MIS-C.

SAN DIEGO — This COVID-19 complication is something doctors are mainly seeing in children. It is a disease called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome In Children, or MIS-C.

Doctors say MIS-C is not an infection, it is inflammation or an immune response in children after they have been exposed to the COVID-19 weeks after they have been exposed.

Kawai, who is three-years-old, from Lakeside is being treated at Rady Children's Hospital for MIS-C.

"You feel helpless and all he says mommy help me daddy help me and we cant do nothing about it," said Kawai's mother, Brielle Bracey.

From a hospital room, Kawai's express how powerless they felt when their baby came down with a MIS-C.

"To know there is nothing you can do except comfort them," said Bracey.

Kawai tested positive for Coronavirus in February, the same time his mother and father tested positive, but Kawai never got sick.

"The baby was, it just seemed like nothing was wrong," said Bracey.

About a month later, he spiked a high fever, had stomach issues and developed rashes all over his body and couldn't walk.

"If we had just sat at home with Tylenol and Motrin, the doctors here said he probably would have died," said Bracey.

Kawai has been at Rady Children's Hospital for the past nine days and after a blood transfusion, is doing much better.

Doctors at Rady's say the hospital has treated 67 children with MIS-C since June.

"What happens with this disease is the heart doesn't pump well in many of the children," said Dr. Adriana Tremoulet, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Rady Children's Hospital.

"Nationwide and worldwide its seems the mortality rate is about 1 to 2% of children, said dr. Tremoulet.

Dr. Tremoulet says every local patient released from the hospital has fully recovered.

"We just want families, not to scare them, but to make them aware that if their kid is having fever and rash, to be forthright and tell the medical provider whether there was an exposure," said Dr. Tremoulet.

Kawai's mother urges parents not to wait to take their children to the hospital if they sense something is wrong.

"We have a very long road ahead as he is he is going to be heart monitored the rest of his life," said Bracey.

They are hoping to check out of the hospital in the next few days, but are not able to go back to work as Kawai will need monitoring at home.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help pay for medical expenses.