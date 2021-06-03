Going to the Mission Beach Boardwalk? You still need to wear a mask

Per San Diego County public health order, masks are required while on the boardwalk, or any other trail or park.

SAN DIEGO — If you plan on visiting Mission Beach anytime soon, you may notice some new safety signs regarding safety rules in place due to the pandemic.

The City of San Diego’s Parks and Recreation Department installed nine new signs along the boardwalk and Mission Bay Park reminding people about the public health order, including a requirement to wear masks.

Mayor Todd Gloria said he requested the signage after receiving complaints from nearby residents who noticed some people breaking the rules.

We asked one man staying along the boardwalk, "How many people do you see coming by without masks on?"

"A lot."

Another person said, "Maybe they're just thinking the hell with it, I'm just gonna do what I'm gonna do."



Other guidelines include:

- keeping six feet apart

- staying home if you're sick

- not shaking hands or engaging in any unnecessary physical contact

- and avoiding crowded areas

"We just wanna make sure that folks remember to practice these things to not only keep themselves safe but others safe," Mayor Gloria's Deputy Chief of Staff Nick Serrano told News8.



Serrano says at this point, the intention is to educate people, not ticket them.



As for how long the public health order will be in effect, Serrano tells no one can say for sure.