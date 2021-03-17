More women leaving workforce compared to men during so-called 'Shecession'

80% of all employees who left their jobs in January were women.

The pandemic has impacted all of us in one way or another, including women in the workforce.

"Women have fought hard for this and it's being derailed," said Sharon Mckeeman.



Before the pandemic, Mckeeman wore multiple hats, working as a writer, photographer, and public speaker. But, over the past year, those jobs have been put on hold, as she focuses on what she calls her most important role- being a mom.



"I've got four kids and distance learning is a full-time job every day trying to facilitate that for them," explained Mckeeman.



She isn't alone. A recent study by the National Women’s Law Center found since February of 2020, 5.1 million women lost jobs compared to 4.4 million men. In January alone, nearly 80% of all adults who left their jobs were women. The National Women’s Law Center also found that women's role in the workforce is now at a 30-year low.



While childcare plays a significant role in those numbers, so does the fact more women work in industries impacted by the pandemic, like education, hospitality and retail.



"So, if you look at the construction industry, which did actually quite well last year with everyone being at home, it seemed like men-owned businesses were able to take advantage of that where the female-owned business didn't see the same boom," said Mara Reiff who is the Chief Data Officer at software firm Freshbooks.

Reiff recently oversaw a survey involving 2,200 small-owned businesses. Results showed it's taken women-owned businesses three times longer to recover from the negative impacts brought on by the pandemic.