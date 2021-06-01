Funeral homes struggle to keep up with increase in deaths

SAN DIEGO — As the pandemic worsens, hospitals aren't the only places being overwhelmed. Mortuaries across Southern California are struggling to keep up with the increase in deaths.
Bob Achermann, Executive Director of the state's Funeral Directors Association thought that things were looking better but now has a different view. "We thought we had a handle in California and now it's worse than anyone envisioned," Achermann said.
Every day he's on the phone with mortuaries across the state all reporting the same problem. “I've talked to funeral homes who take an assessment every night...how many spaces do we have left? How many more families can we take in tomorrow? Some funeral homes are faced with turning people away. They just simply don't have the storage capacity,” he said.
More than 350,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. In California, we're nearing 30,000 deaths, with 1600 in San Diego county alone.
Not only are funeral homes running out of space, but being able to even plan a funeral has been put on hold as well.
"The physicians are overwhelmed. Death certificates have to be attested to and authorized before disposition can occur so that's taking longer," Achermann said.
According to Achermann, cremations are also being impacted, with many taking twice as long. "Some of those crematories are operating seven days a week now and even that is causing backlogs where a cremation may have occurred in a week is taking two weeks."
During the surge last summer, Achermann says funeral homes, as well as coroner's offices prepared by creating more space. But even that hasn't been enough to keep up with the most recent numbers.
The California Office of Emergency Services is working to figure out solutions, while some families continue to grieve as they wait.
“It's really been a difficult period. I don’t know where we're evolving to but it's a bad place,” Achermann said.
A spokesperson with the San Diego County Coroner’s Office said that they still have enough space right now, but have resources on standby just in case.
Meanwhile, Achermann says another issue is getting employees within the mortuary sector vaccinated.
Despite being in tier 1, he says right now, there aren't enough vaccines to go around.
