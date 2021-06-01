Funeral homes struggle to keep up with increase in deaths

Not only are mortuaries running out of space, but being able to even plan a funeral has been put on hold as well across Southern California.

SAN DIEGO — As the pandemic worsens, hospitals aren't the only places being overwhelmed. Mortuaries across Southern California are struggling to keep up with the increase in deaths.

Bob Achermann, Executive Director of the state's Funeral Directors Association thought that things were looking better but now has a different view. "We thought we had a handle in California and now it's worse than anyone envisioned," Achermann said.

Every day he's on the phone with mortuaries across the state all reporting the same problem. “I've talked to funeral homes who take an assessment every night...how many spaces do we have left? How many more families can we take in tomorrow? Some funeral homes are faced with turning people away. They just simply don't have the storage capacity,” he said.

More than 350,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19. In California, we're nearing 30,000 deaths, with 1600 in San Diego county alone.

Not only are funeral homes running out of space, but being able to even plan a funeral has been put on hold as well.

"The physicians are overwhelmed. Death certificates have to be attested to and authorized before disposition can occur so that's taking longer," Achermann said.