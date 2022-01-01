MTS offers COVID-19 testing at several San Diego trolley stations

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is offering free COVID-19 testing at several trolley stations.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for free COVID-19 testing in San Diego County after the holiday season, it's just a quick trolley ride away.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is offering free COVID-19 testing at several trolley stations.

"These tests are accessible to anyone, at no cost regardless of immigration status, regardless of gender, insurance or not these are free and that’s what we’re trying to do," said Daniel Navarrete of Test SD.

They've created a partnership earlier this year to help make it easier for people to get tested for COVID.

With COVID-19 cases surging and testing might be hard to come by, they are expanding the testing at local trolley stations.

"People this holiday season, as they meet with loved ones continue to stay safe as best as they can," said Navarrete.

Every bus or transit has access to the station.

"Right now, we have 7 operating Monday through Friday and the next month we’ll be opening three more," said Navarrete.

The hours and days of operations vary, so make sure you check ahead of time.

Appointments are not required.