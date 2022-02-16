National City businesses excited California lifted mask mandate

California has officially lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, but masks are still required for certain indoor places, such as hospitals and schools.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Employees at Napoleone's Pizza in National City are excited California's mask mandate, for most indoor places, has finally been lifted.

"I think it's great, this is good news for small businesses, restaurants in particular. We are able to welcome in more people, come on down we don't require masks, no one does anymore," said Napoleone's Pizza Manager Peter Crivello. "One of the best things about this whole mask thing is that I can see the expressions on my customers faces, I can see the smiles,”

Crivello says business got challenging throughout the pandemic to constantly remind customers to mask up.

“Some people were against it, some people were for it, and we remained neutral,” said Crivello, who says the restaurant has been in his family since 1958.

Paul Kwitowski and his friends took pictures together inside Napoleone and enjoyed this first day of being mask free.

"I'm glad I don't have to wear a mask no more. It feels like I am out of jail now,” Kwitowski said.

The group just wore masks in order to bowl on the military base at Admiral Robinson Recreation Center, where they're required. They're eager to enjoy soup, pizza and wings without keeping a facial covering close by.

“We're glad that this is going to be the first time that we don't have to wear a mask. I just wonder how long will this last?” said customer Amy Hicks.

But it's not masks-off for everyone as state guidelines say masks are still required for certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, including public transit, hospitals and nursing homes.

Schools are requiring masks until the end of the month at the earliest.

San Diego Unified schools lifted its outdoor mask policy, starting Wednesday, where students and staff no longer have to wear masks outside and on field trips.

Barber Javier Lizarde of Blessed Cuts Studio in National City says he can finally get back to cutting facial hair and those hard-to-reach areas that masks covered.

“We feel great, we feel happy for the decision that was made. I believe my customers are happy that they are able to breathe now,” said Lizarde, who has been cutting hair since he was 8th grade.

But not everyone's ready to stop wearing masks.

"It sort of feels uncomfortable, but I mean you'll have to get used to it you know? It depends on personal space though because people get too close to you, and they start coughing,” said Leslie Santos.

Santo and her boyfriend Rigo Reyna Ramirez wore matching black masks as they walked down National City Boulevard.

"We stay in our lane, respecting other people's space you know because not everyone is going to have the same views as us,” Ramirez said.