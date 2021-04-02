National City leaders hold drive-thru safety event asking public to stay home for Super Bowl

During the drive-thru event, National City residents received a ham and PPE kit.

Health experts and local leaders are sounding the alarm once again. They are worried about another potential surge in COVID-19 cases following the Super Bowl this weekend.

On Thursday National City leaders and community partners held a food distribution event where they asked people to watch the big game from home.

During the drive-thru event, National City residents received a ham and PPE kit which included face masks, hand sanitizer, a thermometer and COVID-19 educational handouts. The kits were donated by the Latino Health Coalition and Last Mile.

As the county is monitoring COVID-19 cases and addressing changes with vaccines, National City is stepping up efforts to make sure the community is safe during the pandemic. Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, county officials are urging residents not to gather and avoid Super Bowl parties.

National City Fire and Police and community partners all took part in Thursday’s event.

National City Mayor, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis said she wants her community to party with their pod and have safety kits in their homes. “When I said party with your pod and stay home and stay within your family unit that you have been with for the last 10-11months, be in your household and that ham can help feed your initial family members,” said Solis.

All items that were not given out at Thursday’s event were donated to the Senior Center down the road from the National City Library.