WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Navy officials say nearly 3,000 sailors aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier where the coronavirus has spread will be taken off the ship by Friday as military leaders struggle to quarantine crew members in the face of an outbreak, according to the Associated Press and other reports out Wednesday. The USS Theodore Roosevelt is now docked in Guam.

The announcement came after the captain of the San Diego-based nuclear aircraft carrier asked the Navy for more resources and "decisive action" as the ship's crew battles a coronavirus outbreak among its sailors. A military official said Tuesday that the Navy was working to address the captain's concerns.

Capt. Brett Cozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt wrote in a letter obtained by News 8 that the COVID-19 infection aboard the ship would spiral if immediate action was not taken, which included removing the majority of the crew from the ship.

Admiral John Aquilino of the U.S. Pacific Fleet told News 8 that none of the sailors who have coronavirus are in the hospital and none have required the use of ventilators.

The ship's captain wrote that the ship's close quarters make it nearly impossible to abide by federal quarantine guidelines recommending at least 14 days of isolation for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

"The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating," Crozier wrote.

Navy leaders say fewer than 100 of the 5,000 sailors assigned to the Roosevelt have tested positive for the virus. But the Navy is moving sailors into various facilities and probably will begin using hotel rooms in the coming days. Navy leaders are talking with government officials to identify rooms for the crew members.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.