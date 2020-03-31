SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the number of coronavirus cases in California continues to rise, Governor Gavin Newsom has enacted multiple initiatives to help California residents.

The first initiative, announced on Monday, called on recently retired doctors and nurses as well medical students to join the workforce. In all, the government estimates 37,000 people would be eligible to return to the medical field and help take care of the surging number of sick people.

The program is specifically looking for recently retired doctors and nurses as well as those who are close to completing their medical studies. The initiative would allow the medical students to begin practicing under the supervision of medical professionals.

Doctor Omar Khawaja, Chief Medical Officer for Palomar Health said, “You don't want to take a new graduate and drop them on the front lines, but that person can work very well within a hierarchy system. We're looking at it and its part of our crisis planning and being ready for it is the right thing to do.”

A second initiative that will help older Californians stay connected while they stay at home will be announced by the governor at a press conference on Tuesday at noon.

RELATED: Coronavirus in San Diego and California: Latest updates and news

RELATED: COVID-19 vs. flu numbers in San Diego County

View all coverage of coronavirus / COVID-19

NEWS 8 joined forces with The San Diego Foundation to raise IMMEDIATE, EMERGENCY FUNDS for our most vulnerable neighbors in need. Here is how you can help.

BACKGROUND:

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. Coronavirus is believed to have been first detected in a seafood market in Wuhan, China in December 2019. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine, however, the CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

The CDC also says facemasks should only be used by people who show symptoms of the virus. If you’re not sick, you do not have to wear a facemask.