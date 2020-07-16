New COVID-19 testing site opening in Imperial Beach

Testing at all sites is free and can be done by getting an appointment through 211.

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The South Bay is getting another COVID-19 testing site as the county aims to get a handle on the outbreak. The most recent site is opening in Imperial Beach.

On average in San Diego County, test results come back within 3-5 days, but the ones in IB are expected back within 24 hours.

County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox officially opened the testing site on Thursday. The drive-up testing site is in the parking lot of Mar Vista High School and will offer up to 185 appointments per day.

San Diego County is working with Helix by ramping up to 2000 tests a day. Helix will be the company processing all the Imperial Beach tests.

Nick Macchione, San Diego County's director of the Health and Human Services Agency says that the speed of results and accuracy of tests is key. He went on to say that the data told the county they needed a testing site in Imperial Beach.



The new location brings the total number to six testing sites in South county and is part of the county's South Bay Saturation Strategy. It joins testing sites in San Ysidro, two in Chula Vista and two in National City.



The number of positive cases in San Diego County has skyrocketed in the 20-49 age range, which now makes up 58% of all cases. The highest range is now between the ages of 20-29 with 25% or more than 5300 cases.

Testing at all sites is free and can be done by appointment. Testing will be done for individuals with symptoms of the virus or those in high-risk priority groups. Individuals can make an appointment here or by calling 2-1-1.