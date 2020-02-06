Sitting and sunning now allowed at San Diego County Beaches

Social distancing and facial coverings are the rule when near people who aren't a member of the household.

SAN DIEGO — As a result of numbers trending in the right direction, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox said passive recreation, like sitting and sunbathing, will be allowed at county beaches beginning Tuesday.

However, County health officials are reminding residents they must maintain physical distancing or wear a face covering when close to others and must remain with members of their own household.

Here's what's allowed:

Only passive activities will be allowed on the beach:

People can bring their own chairs and towels

People can sunbathe

People can sit on the beach

Here's what's not allowed:

No gatherings or sports such as football and volleyball will be permitted

Beach parking lots and piers remain closed

Reopening of boardwalks is up to each coastal city