Watch live: Governor Newsom to address Californians on the state's response to COVID-19

The mask order came after months of the governor allowing local governments to decide whether to mandate masks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom is set to address Californians on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday morning.

The address comes after the governor signed an executive order on Monday making wearing masks mandatory across the state. The order includes the wearing of masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible.

On Monday, Newsom urged Californians to take COVID-19 seriously.

"We are not out of the first wave of this virus," said Newsom.

California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, also attended the briefing on Monday. He said that there are 11 counties out of the 58 counties in California that the state is providing “technical assistance” to.

Ghaly said Riverside and San Bernadino Counties are of concern because they’re seeing more community spread, not just congregate spread in places like nursing homes.

