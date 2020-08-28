With improving coronavirus data, California looks to reopen again

The steps the governor announces Friday could move the state slowly back toward normalcy heading into fall.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce plans for reopening businesses that were shuttered in July amid soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The steps he announces Friday could move the state slowly back toward normalcy heading into fall. The California Restaurant Association hopes Newsom will allow the return of indoor dining. Businesses and local governments buffeted by the outbreak say they need clarity in state rules to avoid confusion over who can reopen, and when.

Last month, Newsom ordered sweeping closures of businesses, shuttering bars, indoor religious services, gyms and hair and nail salons after coronavirus cases began to spike after the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays.

As of Friday morning, California had nearly 700,000 cases and 12,550 coronavirus deaths. Since the mid-summer reclosure of businesses, daily case numbers, infection rates and hospitalizations have continued to decrease.

NEW: CA is DOUBLING our testing capacity and SIGNIFICANTLY bringing down wait times and cost.



- Adding up to 150,000 tests per day

- Guaranteeing 24-48 hour turnaround time.



Because access to #COVID19 testing should be a given. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2020

At the height of the summer closures, a majority of California's 58 counties were on the state's watchlist. Recently, however, more counties have slowly been coming off, with Calaveras, Amador and Sierra counties all removed from the watchlist most recently.

