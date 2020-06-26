Governor Newsom asks Imperial County to reimpose stay-at-home order

Imperial County's positivity rate has averaged 23% in the last week, compared with 5.7 % percent statewide.

IMPERIAL, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants a Southern California county to reimpose stay-home orders amid a surge in positive coronavirus tests there and through much of the state.

Imperial County, with a population of 175,000 people on the state’s border with Mexico, has been the slowest in the state to reopen. Its positivity rate has averaged 23% in the last week, compared with 5.7 % percent statewide.