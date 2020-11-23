Newsom family quarantines after coronavirus exposure, all test negative

Gov. Gavin Newsom said his whole family tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday but will still be quarantining for 14 days.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and his family will be quarantining for 14 days after being exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer who had tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement Sunday evening on Twitter. He said his entire family tested negative for the virus but would still be quarantining for two weeks.

Newsom was notified Friday evening that a California Highway Patrol member who had contact with three of his children later tested positive for the virus. In a tweet, the governor said he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, had no direct interaction with the officer.

The California Highway Patrol provides security for Newsom and his family. The family will continue to receive tests.

Late Friday evening, @JenSiebelNewsom and I learned that 3 of our children had been exposed to an officer from the California Highway Patrol who had tested positive for COVID-19. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 23, 2020