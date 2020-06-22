Watch live: Governor Newsom gives COVID-19 update as California requires masks statewide

On Monday, Newsom tweeted, "Californians look out for each other - no matter who you voted for."

California now requires people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued last Thursday.

According to the California Department of Public Health, California now has 178,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 5,515 deaths. The number of COVID-related deaths increased by 0.4 percent from Saturday's total of 5,495. The number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results in California reached a total of 3,411,686, an increase of 92,430 tests since Saturday. The rate of positive tests over the last 14 days is 4.8%. California’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased by 128 from Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously allowed local governments to decide whether to mandate masks, and major counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco already require people to wear them inside and outside. The order requires all people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay six feet apart from others. It exempts outdoor recreation where people can stay distanced.

Face coverings have been required in San Diego County since May 1. You can read the full countywide health order here.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Californians must wear face coverings when they are in the situations listed below:

Inside of, or in line to enter, any indoor public space;

Obtaining services from the healthcare sector in settings including, but not limited to, a hospital, pharmacy, medical clinic, laboratory, physician or dental office, veterinary clinic, or blood bank;

Waiting for or riding on public transportation or paratransit or while in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle;

Engaged in work, whether at the workplace or performing work off-site, when: Interacting in-person with any member of the public; Working in any space visited by members of the public, regardless of whether anyone from the public is present at the time; Working in any space where food is prepared or packaged for sale or distribution to others; Working in or walking through common areas, such as hallways, stairways, elevators, and parking facilities; In any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.

Driving or operating any public transportation or paratransit vehicle, taxi, or private car service or ride-sharing vehicle when passengers are present. When no passengers are present, face coverings are strongly recommended.

While outdoors in public spaces when maintaining a physical distance of six feet from persons who are not members of the same household or residence is not feasible.

The following people are exempt from wearing a face covering:

Children aged two and under;

Persons with a medical, mental health, or developmental disability that prevents wearing a face covering;

Persons who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication;

Persons for whom wearing a face covering would create a risk to the person related to their work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulators or workplace safety guidelines.

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service;

Persons who are seated at a restaurant or other establishment that offers food or beverage service, while they are eating or drinking, provided that they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or residence;

Persons who are engaged in outdoor work or recreation such as swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling, or running, when alone or with household members, and when they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others;

Persons who are incarcerated. Prisons and jails, as part of their mitigation plans, will have specific guidance on the wearing of face coverings of masks for both inmates and staff.