Newsom launches California restaurant comeback plan as state begins to fully reopen

Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday a restaurant comeback plan, to support restaurants and bars as the state fully and safely reopens this month.

SAN FRANCISCO — As California begins to reopen this month, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday an action to ensure that restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries continue to benefit from pandemic regulatory relief – including expanded outdoor dining and the sale of to-go alcoholic drinks – to support the recovery of businesses and protect public health.

“California’s restaurants help create the vibrant and diverse communities that make California the envy of the world. As the state turns to post-pandemic life, we’ll continue to adapt best practices that have helped businesses transform customer experience for the better,” said Gov. Newsom on Thursday while visiting Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. “With new opportunities and support for businesses large and small, and the California can-do spirit that has carried us through the past year, we will come roaring back from this pandemic.”

On Thursday, the Administration extended relief measures that permit restaurants and bars to continue to benefit from their investments to expand outdoor operations in areas such as sidewalks and parking lots, and to continue the sale of to-go alcoholic beverages with food deliveries, among other successful pandemic adaptations.

In addition, the Administration is urging local governments to facilitate outdoor dining through local zoning and programs that support and promote expanded open-air, take-out and delivery options.

Building on regulatory relief announced throughout the pandemic by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the action announced on Thursday will also allow bars to continue to partner with food trucks, catering companies or restaurants in order to sell meals with their beverages, as required, and allow wineries and breweries to partner with restaurants to host virtual dinners with wine and beer pairings.

The new notice of regulatory relief can be found here and the letter to local governments can be found here.