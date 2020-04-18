SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The live stream can be found below-

Governor Gavin Newsom will give an update on Project Roomkey on Saturday. The project is a state initiative to provide safe isolation capacity for the homeless in order to protect them from COVID-19.

The update comes a day after the governor announced a task force that is charged with coming up with guidelines for reopening the state and to navigate the state out of the pandemic induced recession.

The committee will be chaired by Tom Steyer, and others will include the four living former California governors, Chief People Officer of Square - Jacqueline Reses, Angela Glover Blackwell from PolicyLink, and Bob Iger from the Walt Disney Company.

Steyer said the committee will use California’s ideals of diversity, inclusion, and innovation as their core values. The governor also stressed this will not end up with a report in six months, but there will be real-time and meaningful updates that will lead to reforms and changes to get California on the road to recovery.

