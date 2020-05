Governor Newsom updates state’s wildfire and disaster preparedness during COVID-19 pandemic

The Governor outlined the budget and plans as the state prepares for response, prevention, and preparedness for wildfires.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After Tuesday’s update where Governor Gavin Newsom made modifications to some California business sectors during the stay at home order, Wednesday’s update was focused on how the state is preparing to combat wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom pointed out that just last week, 246 wildfires occurred in the state.

The state is continuing to add resources to support the efforts to improve efforts to fight fires. By July there will be 26 new engines added. The state is also moving forward with the plan to add 12 Black Hawk helicopters to help with wildfire suppression efforts.

Wednesday’s update comes just a day after the governor gave generic guidelines for some California businesses to follow who want to reopen. However, he did not go into great detail about the guidelines that would need to be followed. He said that offices can open if employees are unable to telecommute, but offices will need to modify their areas to provide ample room for social distancing.

Both indoor and outdoor malls, as well as strip malls, can open their doors for pickup only under the new modifications. For a full rundown on the rules for malls, click here. He also listed car washes and pet groomers as businesses that can open with modifications.

For a full list of businesses that can begin to reopen in phase two, click here.

After talking about the businesses that can begin to reopen, Newsom reasserted that he thinks over 70% of California’s economy is now reopened with modifications.

On Monday, Newsom also announced a "Western Pact" request for $1 trillion in financial aid. The leaders of five western states - California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, and Colorado - have all sent consistent letters to the federal government requesting the aid.





