SAN DIEGO — We know we have to social distance right now and we know we're all in this together, but that doesn't mean we have to completely forget about each other.



In fact, our current situation amid the coronavirus outbreak didn't stop one North Park neighborhood from wishing Shirley a special 81st birthday.



Some neighbors gathered outside of her home, while social distancing, to sing happy birthday.



Shirley who's lived in the same home for 60 years says she didn't expect it and was grateful for her neighbors.



Felena Hanson, who's lived in the neighborhood for 20 years, says organizing the gesture was a no brainer.

"I decided to capture the scene on video, simply to inspire other neighborhoods to get together and maybe check in on elderly neighbors and see what they need, but also to show -- even in this time of isolation -- we can still see each other with enough distance and inspire other people to get out and connect with their community," said Hanson.

Hanson says they've been checking on Shirley regularly and going grocery shopping for her.

