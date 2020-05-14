Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Festival postponed to 2021

The Ocean Beach MainStreet Association (OBMA), decided Thursday to postpone their biggest annual event to June 26, 2021, out of an abundance of caution.

SAN DIEGO — The 41st Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Festival, originally scheduled for June 25, 2020, has officially been postponed to 2021.

“Because our events bring local, national and international attendees, we must take extra precautions and careful consideration in our decision-making,” said Denny Knox, Executive Director of the OBMA. “We will do everything we can to make our events as safe as possible for everyone in attendance.”



The festival, normally held the last weekend in June, is a highly anticipated kick-off to the summer season in Ocean Beach. Every year, more than 70,000 visitors attend the Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Festival.

The OBMA continues to monitor the situation closely as they plan on how to adapt their events to correspond to social distancing and sanitary government standards. OBMA plans to reopen their weekly Farmers Market in early summer of this year and will announce an official date soon.

The Fourth of July OB Fireworks have been postponed to 2021. The 2020 Ocean Beach Oktoberfest is still slated to occur on October 9-10, 2020, however, OBMA is monitoring the current health climate and will provide updates if necessary.



“We love serving Ocean Beach and putting on annual events that the whole community looks forward to, but the health and safety of our community members is our top priority. We are excited to pick things up where we left off and continue the tradition of the Street Fair and Fourth of July fireworks in 2021,” said Denny Knox. “Community is at the heart of everything we do. Our work together today will help ensure the health of Ocean Beach in the days and months to come.”