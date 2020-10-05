Oceanside city councilman urges businesses to violate San Diego County health protocols

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An Oceanside city councilman was admonished by the city's mayor for urging nonessential businesses and houses of worship to violate COVID-19 protocols by reopening ahead of schedule and asking residents to disregard county- and state-mandated regulations by patronizing them.



"I'm convinced that the constitutional rights of Oceanside residents and businesses have been trampled upon and I choose to take a stand," Councilman Christopher Rodriguez wrote in a statement. "If your business has been labeled 'nonessential' and you share my convictions, then I encourage you to open immediately and to please follow all social-distancing, face mask and sterilization protocols that essential businesses and employees are currently following."



Rodriguez called on the city's residents "to safely patronize and support these businesses," and he called for "nonprofits to serve again, and houses of worship to worship again."