Palomar Health to lay off 317 employees due to decline in patient visits

SAN DIEGO — Palomar Health is laying off 317 employees effective Wednesday, citing significant patient visit declines and loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the hospital, it has seen a 45% to 50% decrease in overall patient visits since the coronavirus outbreak began, absorbing a $5.7 million operating loss in March, "with losses in April expected to be worse, yet hard to estimate given the uncertainty of the virus." The 317 positions represent 5% of Palomar's workforce and the majority are part-time workers. The number includes 50 clinical RNs. The remaining 267 positions are spread across the organization, ranging from clerical staff to technicians.

Palomar Hospital President & CEO, Diane Hansen said, "The steps we are taking now are unwelcome, but they are also the right thing to do to ensure the amazing physicians and nurses we have taking care of people every day can continue to do the noble work they do."



Since the beginning of the public health crisis, 713 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and 238 have been sent to intensive care. These represent 22.1% and 7.2% of all positive cases, respectively. The rate of mortality from the illness in the county is 3.6%.