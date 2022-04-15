School districts react to California schools’ vaccine mandate delay to 2023

San Diego’s largest school district SDUSD has not announced any changes to its upcoming vaccine mandate.

SAN DIEGO — In a change of course, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is delaying the coronavirus vaccine mandate for school children, until at least the summer of 2023.

California Health and Human Services said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval comes down for the vaccine.

Last month, San Diego's largest school district, San Diego Unified approved a COVID vaccination mandate for the 2022-2023 school year that would require staff and students, ages 16 and up, to be fully vaccinated against the virus.

Summer school students would have needed their first vaccine dose by June 28, and all other students attending in-person for the fall semester would need the shot by Sept. 6.

San Diego Unified has not detailed what they're going to do next regarding the governor pushing back the mandate deadline, but says the district has not announced any changes.

In a statement, the San Diego Unified School District said:

"We will continue to review, assess and consult with our medical experts as we remain guided by the prevailing science and updated policies from local, state, and federal health authorities."

Also in a statement, the Sweetwater Union High School District said:

"The Sweetwater District continues to track the latest developments related to COVID-19 from federal, state and local officials, while following guidance from the California Department of Public Health."

The Cajon Valley Union School District Dr. David Miyashiro, superintendent said in an email that, "Science and common sense after the fact doesn’t count."

Parents outside Lafayette Elementary School weighed in on the mandate delay.

“I don't think we should have the mandate. I think that the kids are fine without it. I think a lot of parents are speaking out about it. That was a big thing for us with my fifth grader and kindergartener," said Tiffany Aune, parent of two elementary school students. "It was a little scary so I just said no, not with them, I won’t give it to them,”

Destiny Hudgens was picking up her little brother at Lafayette Elementary School and is taking college classes to teach school.

"It is surprising that it has been so long because I feel like it would've been figured out by now," said Hudgens. "With kids being so young, I think that it does scare people, but at the same time, I think it could go both ways because a lot of people believe that people should have the vaccine,”