Parents, students rally over in-person learning at San Diego Unified School District

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Thursday marks a new push to expedite in-person learning at San Diego Unified School District. This comes just days after the district laid out its plans for the next phase of reopening.

San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate and parents with students in the San Diego Unified School District will hold a rally in front of Mira Mesa High School on the corner of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Marauder Way to ask the district to reopen San Diego Unified Schools.

The rally was planned by San Diego City Councilman Chris Cate who said the data shows parents and students can be kept safe while reopening schools.

“Other districts across the county have been very transparent in terms of dates. We keep hearing things may happen, a lot of parents are skeptical of that,” Cate said.

San Diego Unified did announce a phased reopening plan just last week. It’s the second largest school district in the state of California with more than 100,000 students. Their plan included phases that would fall closely in line with the states tiered system.

The district says its reopening plan is based on safety guidelines that were designed by a team of scientists from UC San Diego.



“We know behind every student, behind every educator eager to return to the classroom, there is a family worried about the safety of their loved ones. That is why our reopening plans are centered on the health, safety and wellbeing of our students, staff and families,” said SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten.



The group called Reopen SDUSD, alongside Councilman Chris Cate, said they are “fed up with the lackluster response from the district.” They also said that virtual learning has caused changes to their children’s emotional well-being. They’re asking that instead of proposing a tentative, phased plan that may or may not happen, they want concrete dates.



Now to be clear, the district did lay out that phased reopening plan that includes appointment based learning that will then slowly turn to a hybrid schedule. Eventually their goal too is to get all kids back in the classroom.

The rally seems to come more as a response to the frustration parents have had with virtual learning and the lack of communication they’ve seen from the district.