Pediatric hospitalizations from COVID surge nationwide

SAN DIEGO — More children are being hospitalized for COVID than ever before. According to the latest numbers, an average of 675 children have been hospitalized every day in the US as of Jan. 2.

That's more than double from the week prior.

Doctors say while holiday gatherings could be partially to blame, it's the new omicron variant that's kicked the spread into high gear, even among those who are vaccinated.

At Rady Children's Hospital, there were 23 kids hospitalized for COVID19 as of Wednesday; that's eight more than were there on Monday.

"This virus is causing kids to have colds and it’s spreading increasingly efficiently," says Dr. John Bradley, the Director of Infectious Diseases at Rady Children's Hospital.

He said many of the kids who've had to go to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 are those with underlying medical conditions.

“I’ve been in the medical field now for 17 years and it’s the most contagious thing I’ve seen in my life,” says Dr. Ahmad Bailony, Chair of Pediatrics at SHARP Chula Vista.

According to medical experts, while the sheer case numbers are through the roof, the variant itself is a lot more mild.

And so far the kids who have needed treatment, have responded well.

With hospital systems overrun, the advice for parents who think their child might have COVID is not to rush to the emergency room but instead to stay home and call their pediatrician, monitor symptoms and stay calm.

Doctors say getting vaccinated is still the best way to reduce the risk of getting sick and hospitalized.