COVID-19 vaccine supersite at Petco Park to close again

SAN DIEGO — Petco Park plans to close this Friday and Saturday. And may extend that closure to Sunday and Monday, depending on vaccine arrival.

"While it might not snow in San Diego, the snow is directly impacting San Diego," County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said. "We have received word that several shipments that were scheduled to arrive this week will not arrive due to weather constraints that are impacting the entire country."

UC San Diego Health says all scheduled appointments will be rescheduled through MyChart, so be sure to check your email if this affects you.

This second delay of the COVID vaccine is going to have a significant impact on San Diego County. The county is already playing catch-up from the first delay.

"There's some extraordinary circumstances this week because of the weather in other parts of the country, but it shows you that we are all connected. And the pandemic already taught us that. This supply chain issue reinforces that fact and its something we are going to be dealing with for the foreseeable future. This is not going to deter us in our efforts to get this to as many as wanted as needed," Mayor Todd Gloria said.

Those who were delayed in getting their second dose of the vaccine a few days ago may still be trying to reschedule, and now a new batch of appointments will have to be pushed backed or moved to a different site.

This also has the potential to slow down other sites as the vaccine supply is limited.

The county says all county pods and the supersite at San Marcos are offering second doses only.

Previously scheduled appointments for first doses will be automatically rescheduled.

Sharp, Chula Vista and Grossmont are not doing any Moderna vaccinations, but are still doing first and second doses of Pfizer.