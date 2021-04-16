Petco Park's orange tier changes begin Friday night with series against the Dodgers

Padres CEO Erik Greupner says the club expects capacity to go from 10,000 to around 15,250.

SAN DIEGO — The Padres will start a six-game homestand starting Friday night against the LA Dodgers, and with San Diego now in the orange tier, Padres CEO made the announcement that crowd capacity at PETCO Park will increase to 67 percent in some sections for people who can show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner had this to say when asked about the changes, "With San Diego region moving into the orange tier after the last homestand, but before this homestand, we are allowed to increase capacity to 33 percent using sections that are dedicated to individuals who have been vaccinated or tested negative within 72 hours of the game. So we anticipate capacity will increase from 10,000 to about 15,250 this homestand as a result of those changes."

Padres fans have plenty to celebrate on Friday night, not only with a special ceremony to honor Joe Musgrove's no-hitter, but also the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. Beyond that, more fans will be there to celebrate inside Petco Park. These changes, allowing for 67 percent capacity in certain sections and 33 percent capacity in the park as a whole, will accommodate nearly 15,000 fans in total.

The updated limits will also make select sections of the ballpark available at 67% capacity for fans who are either fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the first game they plan to attend. Fans 13 years of age or older must be prepared to show a photo ID, plus proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Changes are also coming to the concessions at the game. Previously the only way to get concessions was through the MLB app but beginning Friday night, contactless concessions stands will be open on all levels of the park. Cash will still not be accepted, and fans are encouraged to still use the app when possible.