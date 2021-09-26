After surviving measles, mumps and chickenpox, woman advocates for COVID vaccine, booster

Nancy Duggan fits into the 65 years and older category to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster. She's a voice of experience on the benefits of vaccines.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Studies show that the Pfizer vaccine starts to lose effectiveness over time, so now a booster dose is available to be given at least 6 months after initial doses.



The first group that qualifies for a Pfizer booster is people 65 and older.

But also, those 50-64 with underlying health conditions and those 18-49 with certain underlying health conditions. And people 18 years and up who live in long-term care facilities. And finally, people 18-64 at increased risk to exposure—like health care workers and teachers.

Nancy Duggan, 81, got her booster on Saturday, September 25.



KGW's Tim Gordon spoke with her and asked her how it went. “Fine, perfect, I’ve had no problem," said Duggan.

Duggan is diabetic. She got her shot at the pharmacy where she goes for medications, the Walgreens on 33rd and Killingsworth. She was right on top of making her appointment.

“The day of the announcement I called them and they said we’re not going to be able to ready until tomorrow, but if you go on our website you can sign up kind of thing, so that’s how I did it," she said.



It was no problem for her, but she knows plenty of older folks who just can't manage making online appointments, so she wants there to be an easier way.



Now that Duggan got a booster shot, she'll feel better about getting out of her condo.

