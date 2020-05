Photos of man wearing KKK hood at Santee grocery store circulate on social media

Spokesperson for Vons said the incident was 'disturbing.'

SANTEE, Calif. — WARNING: This story contains graphic images that some may find disturbing.

A disturbing post, showing a man wearing a KKK hood while grocery shopping at Vons, has been circulating on social media.

The photos were taken at the store on Mission Gorge Road in Santee Saturday afternoon.

"I think he's a fool, I think he's inciting problems in the store, he's looking for a fight," said shopper Colleen Williamson.

The San Diego Anti-Defamation League says hate cases are on the rise.

"What history shows us, when there's a crisis people look for a scapegoat," said Regional Director Tammy Gilles.

Tiam Tellez UPDATE: So I want to say Thank you to the management team. Several employees came over together and told the man to either remove the hood or he would have to leave, so he removed the hood. So...

News 8 reached out to Vons for comment. Here's what.a spokesperson Melissa Hill sent us:

"Unfortunately, an alarming and isolated incident occurred at our Vons store in Santee, where a customer chose an inflammatory method of wearing a face covering. Needless to say, it was shocking. Several members of our team asked the customer to remove it, and all requests were ignored until the customer was in the checkout area. This was a disturbing incident for our associates and customers, and we are reviewing with our team how to best handle such inappropriate situations in the future."

County Supervisor Dianne Jacob sent this statement to News 8:

"The images I've seen are abhorrent this blatant racism has no place in Santee or any part of San Diego County. It is not who we are. It is not what we stand for and can't be tolerated."

Santee Mayor John Minto sent this statement to News 8: