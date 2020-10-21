Poway extends outdoor dining indefinitely

The City Council voted to approve the extension of outdoor dining and the picnic table loan program.

POWAY, Calif. — If you have enjoyed eating outdoors in Poway, it is here to stay for now. The idea was first proposed by Mayor Steve Vaus back in July.

The idea then expanded to many other areas of the county.

Now, after a Poway City Council vote, outdoor dining in Poway will be extended indefinitely. The vote means that Poway restaurants will continue to enjoy relaxed outdoor dining rules.

News 8 spoke to business owners who said they are happy the program is being extended because they still are not allowed to operate at full capacity indoors because of Governor Newsom’s color-coded plan.

The vote also extended the popular picnic table loan program. The program has allowed nearly 30 Poway restaurants to expand their outdoor seating at no cost.

The City of Poway says they are prepared to keep the program around even if San Diego is able to move to a less restrictive tier.