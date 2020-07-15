Poway City Council to review plan to open parks for worship and workouts

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus proposed the SOS idea (Sharing Outdoor Spaces) which would eliminate the city restriction of parks being used commercially.

POWAY, Calif. — The Poway City Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider a move that would temporarily relax restrictions at city parks for houses of worship and fitness-oriented businesses.

If the plan passes, gyms, churches, and other houses of worship would be able to use the open spaces as they see fit at no charge.

However, they would only be able to do so until the state restrictions on indoor businesses being closed are lifted.

All groups or services that apply will have to be based in Poway and have a business license or commercial insurance. All COVID-19 guidelines would have to be adhered to as well.

This plan follows a plan from Poway last week in which the city offered restaurants the loaning of picnic tables as a means to get more outdoor seating. Wednesday’s council meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. and can be watched here.