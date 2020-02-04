SAN DIEGO — The Poway Unified School District will distribute more than 6,000 Chromebooks to students and families Thursday who have requested access to a device in preparation for distance learning beginning next week.

The Chromebooks have all been disinfected and pre-packaged in advance and will be distributed at each school site from 9 a.m. to noon on a drive-thru basis so that social distancing is maintained for students who registered.

"It is very important to ensure that all students are able to access distance learning when we launch. The process has been thorough, deliberate, and collaborative as we completely change the way we are educating our 36,500 students," said Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps, in a letter to staff and families.

PUSD families in need of devices filled out a device checkout form in advance, and were then provided with pick up directions.

School officials say checkout will take place in 30-minute increments divided by the last name. If families cannot make Thursday's checkout, there is a make-up check out time scheduled at all school sites for Friday, April 3, between 3 p.m. and 4:30 pm.

Poway Unified will launch their online learning starting April 6, it’ll be a soft launch to work out the kinks.

San Diego Unified Schools Superintendent Cindy Marten assured families that students will get credit for all the school work they've been doing at home as they gear up for distance learning starting April 27.



The tech giant, Google, is pledging to donate thousands of its Chromebooks to California students , as well as, provide 100,000 internet access points across the state.

_____________________________________

