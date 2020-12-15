Poway Unified School District recommending to temporarily suspend on-campus learning

An email was sent to all staff early Tuesday from the district to announce they will recommend to temporarily suspend on-campus learning.

POWAY, Calif. — Parents in the Poway Unified School District are being told to prepare for a return to virtual learning following the winter break.

An email was sent to all staff early Tuesday from the district to announce they will recommend to temporarily suspend on-campus learning for all schools for a two-week period following winter break from January 4 through 15.

During that time, students will learn from home virtually with their existing teachers.

ESS programs, as well as full day preschool programs, will remain open for childcare.

A letter was sent to parents Tuesday saying, “The decision to suspend on-campus learning temporarily is to help minimize the spread of any illnesses and reduce the impact of quarantining due to positive cases within our shared PUSD community.”

The letter also indicated a need to “reset.”

“We also believe this two-week “reset” will give us the best opportunity to keep our schools open in the new year, avoiding disruptive and repeated quarantines. But we need your help! The safe operation of our schools cannot continue without our staff and families’ cooperation.”