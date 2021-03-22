Poway Unified Middle and High School students return for in-person instruction

Poway Unified School District's elementary schools have been open since October 2020.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Middle and High school students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will begin their 2-day-a-week A/B concurrent learning schedule Monday, March 22, as the District moves forward with its phased reopening plans for secondary in-person instruction.

Del Norte High School is going to be the model for Poway Unified’s reopening plan Monday. They’ll celebrate kids coming back onto campus with a band and cheer leaders, but also show off their cohort model. That’s how they’ll limit the amount of kids in a class or in the building each day.

On Monday “Cohort A” for Del Norte will be on campus. It’s a group of 639 students that were chosen based on alphabetical order of last name's A-L. They’ll also go to school in person on Wednesday. The rest of their week is virtual, but Friday is an independent learning day.

The same is for “Cohort B” which will have about 551 students with last names M-Z that will come to school Tuesday and Thursday. There are 1,272 students that are fully virtual. The school day starts at 8:00am.

While PUSD elementary schools have been open since October 2020, the California Department of Public Health's (CDPH) January guidance prevented PUSD middle and high schools from reopening as planned until San Diego County entered the red tier for case rates.