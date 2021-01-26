President Biden to provide update Tuesday on COVID-19 pandemic fight

Biden's remarks Tuesday afternoon come as an increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. have had to cancel appointments because of shortages.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon about his administration's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's remarks come as an increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. have had to cancel appointments because of vaccine shortages.

States are expected to find out their latest weekly allocation of vaccines on Tuesday. The White House plans to hold a call with governors to discuss the vaccine supply.

Governors and top health officials have been concerned about inadequate supplies and the need for more reliable estimates of how much is on the way so that they can plan accordingly.

On Tuesday, the CDC reported just over half of the 41 million doses distributed to states have been put in people’s arms. Some vaccination sites have canceled appointments for first-dose shots. Many are likely holding large quantities of vaccine in reserve to make sure people who have already gotten their first shot receive the required second shot on schedule, three to four weeks later.

Biden told reporters Monday that he believes 150 million shots in arms may be achievable in his first 100 days in office, which is up from 100 million doses per day. Biden said he expects widespread availability of the vaccines in the U.S. for Americans by spring, with the United States “well on our way to herd immunity” by summer, the president said.