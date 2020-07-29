Proposal made to allow waivers for in-person learning in San Diego Unified School District

Councilmember Chris Cate is proposing SDUSD consider a waiver to allow schools to teach in-person once the county is off the state's monitoring list for 14 days.

SAN DIEGO — A proposal to put students back in the classroom under a waiver will be put forth in front of the San Diego Unified School board on Tuesday.

Under Councilmember Chris Cate’s proposal, he is asking the board to consider a waiver that would allow schools to open on campus once the county is off the state’s monitoring list for 14 consecutive days.

Under Governor Newsom’s education plan he has ordered schools in counties on the state monitoring list to start on-line however schools can ask for a waiver.

Local county health officials can grant the waiver after considering local COVID-19 numbers and spread, and consulting with state public health officials.

Cate outlined both in-person and distance learning proposals.

There are five recommendations under in-person learning proposals that include: waivers, open-air classrooms, staggered start times either by grade levels or alphabetically to be in line with siblings. Cate is also proposing a homeschool stipend and in-class assistance such as hiring young college graduates in the classroom and teachers can remain at home teaching virtually.

“District 6 residents are served by two school districts, seven high schools, eight middle schools, and 24 elementary schools. As a father myself, I understand the struggle families are going through right now with ensuring their children are receiving a quality education. As legislators, we must ensure we provide as many options as possible, therefore, allowing parents to make the best decision for their family, and their children,” stated Chris Cate, San Diego City Councilmember.

A spokesperson for County Board of Education said it is surveying districts to get a sense of which ones are interested in a waiver. It expects to hear details this week from the state and local public health officials on the process of requesting a waiver.

The Poway Unified School District sent parents a questionnaire including a FAQ that talked about waivers and wrote, “PUSD is exploring this option and has asked the San Diego County Office of Education for clarification from the public health department regarding how school districts would apply for a waiver and what requirements would need to be met.”

Cate plans to submit the proposal during the school board meeting under public comment. The board cannot take any action.