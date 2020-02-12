Rady Children’s Hospital has been asked to store COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego

The hospital has the necessary ultra-low-temperature freezer storage capacity and security controls in place.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, California — Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego announced on Tuesday that the hospital was asked by the California Department of Public Health to be a San Diego storage site for the COVID-19 vaccine until the FDA approves the vaccine for emergency authorization use.

The hospital has the necessary ultra-low-temperature freezer storage capacity and security controls in place according to the media relations officer for the hospital.

Also on Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that they had voted 13-1 to recommend that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be the first to receive coronavirus vaccines when they become available.

The state and San Diego County are following the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination playbook, which includes a distribution plan.