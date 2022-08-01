Rady Children's hospitalizations triple in the last week

To date, the CDC reports more than 826,000 children in California have been infected with COVID-19.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — New data from the CDC shows a nearly 100% increase in pediatric admissions from last week.

"We are seeing it locally in California and across the country," said Ann-Louise Kuhns, President and CEO of California Children's Hospital Association.

She is also a mother.

"This really strikes home to me as parent. I see this in my own life with my son who was remote learning for two years and saw how difficult that was for him and our family," said Kuhns.

At Rady Children’s Hospital, the number of hospitalizations of children with COVID more than tripled in the last week alone.

"The surge is putting strain on all of us. Nurses and doctors out sick," said Kuhns.

She says the surge in COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant has led to fewer staff to care for children.

The CDC says 72.5% of children ages 5 to 11 and 27.3% of children ages 12 to 17 remain unvaccinated.

"It's a pretty large chunk who are unvaccinated right now," said Kuhns.

That’s why they are urging all eligible children and adults to get vaccinated immediately.

"We are feeling pressure. Get vaccinated and protect healthcare providers and protect kids who are sick who really need help in all matter of ways. My heart goes out to everyone," said Kuhns. "I think we are all exhausted and ready to be through this, but the virus isn’t through with us yet. We have to do what we can to keep community safe,"

Medical professionals say 25% of children who got COVID did not have underlying conditions.

Children who have COVID also have the risk of developing a rare condition called Multi-Organ Inflammatory Syndrome that can severely affect their organs.