SAN DIEGO — Providing some kind of normalcy is the goal of one gym in Rancho Bernardo that’s offering virtual classes for its students.

Gyminny Kids is offering daily virtual classes and they say you don't have to be a member of their gym. They're doing it for the community.

The Director of Operations and Instructor, Daniel Gundert, says they're doing their best to help kids who are at home, and they've received a lot of great feedback. The kids just need an open area, like the living room, a mat and common household items.

"We do a lot of basics, fundamentals, stretching, conditioning, and shaping so that they can do it and complete it at home without any gymnastics equipment at all. We've gotten really creative and it's still fun and super creative," Gundert said.

They are hosting private Zoom classes for members, but they're posting those videos later to their website. They're also going live on Instagram and they have a YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well.

Gundert says they're using this time to innovate themselves. They're even working closely with schools, and teachers are sending out their links to students.