SAN DIEGO — Key facts in San Diego:

Key facts in California:

California declared a state of emergency on March 4.

California governor issued a statewide stay at home order on March 19.

on March 19. There are a total of 1,733 confirmed cases in California . 27 people have died.

. 27 people have died. Gov. Newsom projects that 25.5 million Californians will be infected with the virus.

March 23

5:30 p.m.

San Diego leaders to hold a telephone town hall on COVID-19 answering questions directly from residents.

The telephone town hall will be hosted by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Council President Georgette Gómez, and Congressmember Scott Peters.

Residents can participate in the telephone town hall by dialing 712-832-8700 and entering the pin 416802#. Questions can be submitted in advance by social media and emails sent to SanDiegoCovid19Townhall@gmail.com.

“San Diego is mobilizing like never before to protect our city’s health and safety. Even though we have to keep a physical distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we can still communicate as a community. I invite San Diegans to call in from home to get the latest updates on coronavirus from our local and federal representatives. Information can save lives and help us get through this together," Mayor Faulconer said.

4:30 p.m.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer along with other city of San Diego officials will address gatherings at beaches and parks.

The city of San Diego on Sunday banned gatherings of any size at beaches and parks, and closed parking lots a city-run beaches and parks.

3:30 p.m.

California Governor Gavin Newsom and state health officials will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The briefing will be streamed on the governor's social media pages and embedded on this page when it is live.

2:30 p.m.

County of San Diego officials provided their daily update on COVID-19 in San Diego. There were no new significant announcements but San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said the county's coronavirus monitoring page will be updated between 5 and 7 p.m. tonight.

San Diego Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox encouraged anyone with symptoms or health questions to call 2-1-1. Nurses are available to take calls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Callers can also leave messages and receive a call back within 24 hours.

County officials also talked about the importance of taking care of mental health and substance abuse during this difficult time. More information for those seeking care is available on the county's Behavior Health Services page and on a resource page for coping with COVID-19.

12 p.m.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday, March 23, that the entirety of Golden Hall and parts of the San Diego Convention Center will be converted into shelters for the homeless with hundreds of beds, while bridge shelters will be converted into screening and triage centers. The move comes as the city tries to prepare for a "storm" of COVID-19 cases that public health officials anticipate. For more information, click here.

The news conference was also live streamed on the City of San Diego’s Facebook page and Twitter page.

10:45 a.m.

As the state of California and San Diego County continue to respond to the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office issued a warning Monday, March 23, to businesses and scammers not to take advantage of consumers by price gouging. During a declared state of emergency, it is illegal for a business to increase its prices for essential goods or services by more than 10 percent, unless they can show their own costs have been increased. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California on March 4 and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors extended its countywide state of emergency for an additional 30 days on February 19.

“We want county residents to know that we stand ready to protect their consumer rights under the law,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said. “We will strictly enforce violations related to price gouging.”

8 a.m.

County Supervisor, Kristin Gaspar and County Supervisor Jim Desmond held a briefing Monday, March 23, 2020, seeking recovery and resiliency for the San Diego business community devastated by COVID-19. To watch on YouTube, click here.

7 a.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric [PG&E] announced Monday it plans to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming for 2018's Camp Fire that killed 85 people.

In a press release announcing its decision, the utility company also said it plans to plead guilty to one count of unlawfully starting a fire stemming from 2018 Camp Fire.

6 a.m.

The hospital ship USNS Mercy will depart Naval Station San Diego Monday, March 23 in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Mercy will depart Naval Base San Diego with over 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff with the afloat medical treatment facility (MTF), and more than 70 civil service mariners. The ship will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, and will provide a full spectrum of medical care to include critical and urgent care for adults. This will allow local health professionals to focus on treating COVID-19 patients and for shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for those patients.

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted about the approval saying he was grateful to the president for the quick response and partnership."

On Monday, March 23, the City of San Diego Development Services Department (DSD) is implementing a series of safety protocols "to protect customers and employees from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," the city announced Sunday. The protocols include a new fully electronic permitting process for solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and plans to expand to electronic submittal for all projects in the near future, according to city officials.

March 22

6 p.m.

Federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of California to supplement "state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing," FEMA announced Sunday night.

President Trump approved the major disaster declaration for the state which was requested by California Governor Gavin Newsom, earlier Sunday.

Their statement read in part:

"The President's action makes federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas of the state of California.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 in the state of California. The federal cost-share is 75 percent."

____

The San Diego Food Bank has posted emergency food distribution locations for Monday, March 23 - Saturday, March 28 online. There are more than 100 scheduled distributions throughout the county this coming week. The food bank also said it will post all of its weekly, countywide emergency food distribution locations every Friday on its website.

All food distributions are “touchless,” and the food bank encourages seniors to send a friend or family member to pick up on their behalf.

5:30 p.m.

Grocery stores are starting to take action in response to overwhelming demand amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. Many are putting limits on high-demand items, such as toilet paper, paper towels and canned goods to prevent hoarding.

Vons, Costco, 99 Ranch and other retailers in San Diego and elsewhere are limiting how many people can enter the store at one time. This allows customers to shop and maintain six feet of separation, which is recommended by health officials to prevent spreading coronavirus.

Brandon Lewis reports on some of the changes stores and customers are experiencing.

5 p.m.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in San Diego are now up to 205, according to the latest update from the county's monitoring page.

The cases break down by age as follows:

0-9 years: 0 cases

10-19 years: 3 cases

20-29 years: 44 cases

30-39 years: 52 cases

40-49 years: 35 cases

50-59 years: 27 cases

60-69 years: 15 cases

70-79 years: 20 cases

80+ years: 8 cases

Age Unknown: 1 case

By gender:

Females: 71

Males: 133

Unknown: 1

KFMB

Forty-one people who have tested positive are hospitalized with 15 in intensive care. There has been one death reported of a San Diego resident in relation to COVID-19, which was announced earlier Sunday by Dr. Wilma Wooten during a daily coronavirus update by the San Diego County elected and health officials.

4 p.m.

President Trump agreed Sunday to send a massive Navy hospital ship to Los Angeles to deal with the area's surge of coronavirus patients.



The USNS Mercy -- one of the Navy's two 1,000-bed hospital ships -- should arrive to the Port of Los Angeles next week, officials said. The ship is currently in San Diego.

California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted about the approval saying he was grateful to the president for the quick response and partnership."

The Navy reported that the ship will leave Naval Base San Diego on Monday with over 800 Navy medical personnel and support staff, and more than 70 civil service mariners on board.

"The ship will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, and will provide a full spectrum of medical care to include critical and urgent care for adults. This will allow local health professionals to focus on treating COVID-19 patients and for shore-based hospitals to use their Intensive Care Units and ventilators for those patients," the Navy's statement read in part.



Trump also said Sunday that he would approve "very quickly ... maybe tonight" California's request for a major disaster declaration to deal with the worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Similar declarations were approved for New York and Washington state.



The president also approved California's activation of the National Guard to help with the distribution of supplies and other needed relief efforts, but officials stressed that state officials would be in charge.

Editor's note: A previous version of this item indicated the ship was in Seattle but its home port is in San Diego. We regret the error.

3:10 p.m.

The city of San Diego has banned gatherings of any size at beaches and parks. Parking lots at city-run beaches and parks are now closed.

See more about the bans and closures in our full report here.

2:45 p.m.

Petco is donating $2 million to launch an employee relief fund, the San Diego-based pet supply company announced Sunday.



The Petco Partner Assistance Fund will "provide ongoing support to Petco's 27,000+ partners as they face the effects of COVID-19 as well as future hardship in other times of need."



The company's initial $2 million will be added to by additional donations from the company's private equity sponsors at CVC Capital Partners, and personal donations from every member of its Board of Directors and executive leadership team, officials said.

2:30 p.m.

San Diego County elected and health officials gave their daily update on COVID-19 in the county.

San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten announced the first death of a San Diego resident from COVID-19. She said the person was a male in his early 70s who was being treated in Santa Clara County following travel to Hawaii. Dr. Wooten said that the latest updates to numbers of San Diego cases will come out Sunday night and will include the county's first death.

San Diego Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox announced that local nonprofit Facilitating Access to Coordinated Transportation - also known as FACT - is offering free rides in San Diego County for seniors, persons with disabilities, students, veterans, and other residents who need assistance to make essential trips for medical needs or grocery needs. FACT will offer these rides through April 15, according to Cox.

To arrange for a ride for yourself of someone else, call FACT at 888-924-3228 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday - Friday. When making a request please have the name(s) of the rider(s) to be transported, the pick-up address and time, and specify if any rider uses a mobility device such as a wheelchair or scooter. Rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis and FACT asks that you call at least one day ahead if possible to arrange for a ride.

__________

The White House Coronavirus Task Force held a media briefing Sunday afternoon.

2:15 p.m.

Seven sailors who were onboard San Diego-based ships have tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Pacific Fleet officials announced Sunday.

Two sailors tested positive Friday and five more tested positive Saturday, according to a statement from U.S. Pacific Fleet Public Affairs.

"These sailors are currently isolated off ship and restricted in movement in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines," the statement said. "Personnel who were immediately identified as having close contact with these sailors have been notified, placed in a restriction of movement status at their residences off the ship and are being monitored."

The Navy didn't say which ships the sailors who tested positive were on, but the ships involved are screening all personnel coming aboard and undergoing deep cleaning with bleach twice a day, officials said.

2 p.m.

Beach parking lots were shut down starting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday by San Diego Police Department officers to discourage large crowds from gathering, after county officials stressed the importance of avoiding crowds to stop the spread of COVID-19, authorities said.

Officers closed Fiesta Island after large crowds of people were spotted gathering there.



In the interest of public safety, police officers will continue on a day-to-day basis to monitor beach areas and decide when to close parking lots, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

12:15 p.m.

The California Department of Public Health released new numbers on COVID-19 cases in the state. Confirmed cases rose to 1,468 - up over 200 from Saturday. Deaths rose to 27 from 24 the previous day.

Ages of all confirmed positive cases: 1,468

Age 0-17: 23 cases

Age 18-64: 1066 cases

Age 65+: 369 cases

Unknown: 10 cases

Cases not related to repatriation flights: 1,444

113 – Travel-related

145 – Person to person

408 – Community transmission

778 – Under investigation

24 – Positive cases related to federal repatriation flights

Twenty-two state and county health labs are currently testing.

11:45 a.m.

Two popular hiking trails in the East County were closed Sunday by Cleveland National Forest authorities.

The Cedar Creek Falls Trail and the Three Sisters Falls Trail, running through the national forest between Ramona and Julian, are now closed, authorities said on Twitter.

11 a.m.

Many school districts in San Diego County will resume meal distribution on Monday, March 23. Click here for the list of participating food service sites.

"Any student age 2 to 18 can go to any school site providing meals and receive food during this period of school closures due to COVID-19," according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

10:30 a.m.

A sailor from Naval Base Coronado is the latest member of the local military community to test positive for COVID-19 as San Diego County's confirmed cases spiked from 131 to 159 this weekend, county health officials and the Navy said.

The sailor reported symptoms of COVID-19 to his supervisor on March 17, according to officials from the base. He tested positive on Friday and is now restricted to his residence, receiving medical care

Overnight

Saturday night the YMCA of San Diego County announced they are closing all 18 locations due to coronavirus concerns. In a statement, representatives of the Y said they expect to stay closed until at least June 30 and anticipate cuts to their staff.

