Rite Aid opening 5 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity with 161 new drive-through testing locations opening Thursday, including five in San Diego County.



Testing will be available by appointment for people 18 years of age or older, regardless of whether the person is experiencing symptoms, according to Rite Aid. Results are expected in three to five days, a company spokesperson said.



County locations providing testing starting Thursday are:



-- 1665 Alpine Boulevard in Alpine;



-- 1331 South Mission Road in Fallbrook;



-- 7224 Broadway in Lemon Grove;



-- 1201 South Coast Highway in Oceanside;



-- and 28535 Cole Grade Road in Valley Center.



The sites will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists, and will operate Monday through Friday, 10 a.m to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Patients must provide government-issued ID, be at least 18 and pre-register online to schedule an appointment.