San Diegans being randomly chosen for COVID-19 antibodies survey

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County Health and Human Services is teaming up with health agencies across the state to learn more about COVID-19 antibodies.

Specifically, they’re looking to see who has them, and who doesn't. And they're randomly picking San Diegans to participate.

Joel Matis, our Media Manager here at News 8, is among the more than 11,000 households across the state who have agreed to take part in the study.

It includes an extensive online survey and a blood test that you mail back to a lab.

It's called CalScope and it’s being run by the California Department of Public Health with help from several outside agencies, including Stanford University.

For Joel, that added some credibility.

“Stanford - would Stanford do me wrong? Come on,” said Matis, with a laugh.

Organizers hope the results will give health agencies a better estimate of just how many people in their community have COVID-19 antibodies.

They're also hoping to identify areas or populations with high proportions of undiagnosed coronavirus cases.

“If I can advance science here and maybe help understanding a little bit, help them learn a little bit more,” said Matis. “Maybe get us the heck out of this pandemic, I'm all for it.”

Matis admits he was a little skeptical at first because the invitation came unsolicited in the mail. But after doing some research, he felt better about it. Also, the promise of compensation didn't hurt.

“Alright, you got me - $40 in gift cards - I'll give it a shot and also I get antibody results and that's interesting to me,” he said.

The results are also interesting to state health officials, who say the data can help them understand the spread of COVID in California and which communities remain at risk for infection.

As for concern over sending his DNA to a state agency, Joel says he's not worried about it at all.

“Nah, not really,” said Matis. “If they want to clone me - cool. Maybe that guy will come to work for me!”