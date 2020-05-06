San Diegans encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 amid protests

“Since we can’t be sure who is contagious, people should get tested even if they’re asymptomatic, said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

“Since we can’t be sure who is contagious, people should get tested even if they’re asymptomatic to make sure they’re not positive and infecting others,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Residents without symptoms wishing to get a COVID-19 test should check first with their health care provider. They can also get tested at a state or County site where tests are administered for free.

People showing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider and arrange for testing. If you don’t have a health care provider, call 2-1-1 and ask for a public health nurse who will give you a referral.

Everyone who wants to get tested needs an appointment

For County site appointments, call 2-1-1.

For state sites, make an appointment onlineor call 888-634-1123. State sites are in Escondido, El Cajon, Chula Vista, San Ysidro and Southeastern San Diego.

CAL FIRE and the San Diego County Fire Authority continue to schedule free testing in rural communities through 2-1-1.

Drive-up testing sites will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in five communities. An appointment is necessary, and you can make one by calling 2-1-1.

Drive-up testing sites will be on:

June 5: San Diego County Library, 3407 Hwy 78, Julian, CA 92036

June 6: CAL FIRE Monte Vista HQ, 2249 Jamacha Rd., El Cajon, CA 92019

All are diagnostic tests, which take about 5-10 minutes. Results generally come back in 3-5 days.