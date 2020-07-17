San Diegans see testing delays for COVID-19 throughout county

There are now dozens of sites throughout San Diego testing for the virus, but if you were hoping to just pop by a location anytime - think again.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Recent spikes in COVID-19 cases have meant the demand for testing is at an all-time high, but San Diego County officials said a supply shortage is forcing them to prioritize who gets tested affecting when and where people can get tested.

Imperial Beach is the latest location in San Diego County to add a free drive-through testing site for COVID-19. The new site is located at Mar Vista High School.

There are now dozens of sites throughout San Diego testing for the virus, but if you were hoping to just pop by a location anytime - think again. An appointment is needed and for most testing sites those slots fill up fast.

For example, News 8’s Amanda Shotsky typed in the location of our station in Kearny Mesa Thursday and it said the only available appointment was in Chula Vista and not until next week.

Just last week, when Amanda thought her own kids may have been exposed to coronavirus, she called their physician immediately. But with no symptoms was told they would have to wait.

Health officials said a major shortage of testing supplies nationwide has forced them to prioritize who can be tested first. And it's more than just supplies. The recent surge in cases has caused lab staffers to be overworked and machines backed up. Test results are taking anywhere from 24 hours to 10 days.