Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher quarantining after contact with someone with COVID-19

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (District 80) and her husband San Diego County Board of Supervisors member Nathan Fletcher (District 4) announced in a joint statement Thursday they be quarantined for the next 14 days after coming in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Gonzalez and Fletcher have both tested negative for the novel coronavirus and have no symptoms, according to their statement.

“We will be following the public health guidance of a 14 day quarantine for those who have been in contact with a positive case,” the statement read in part.

The couple noted that as there have been increases in positive cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations due to the virus, everyone faces a higher potential for exposure.

“[We] continue to encourage everyone to take seriously the risks associated with the coronavirus and need for us all to follow the public health guidance,” the statement concluded.